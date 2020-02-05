Kidney Donor Nikki Reed

Have you ever considered becoming a living organ donor? NIKKI REED of CUMULUS Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS had, and this week she did just that, donating one of her kidneys to a complete stranger.

As reported by INDIANAPOLIS TV station WTHR, REED had become interested in organ donation after a guest on her show mentioned needing a kidney transplant. REED investigated, but their blood types didn't match and another donor was eventually found.

Inspired by the experience, REED decided to continue and in APRIL of last year began the testing process, which led to her being matched with a recipient in DECEMBER.

REED told WTHR's ANNE MARIE TIERNON, "Sometimes something comes along in your life and there is just this burning feeling inside of you that says you are supposed to do this."

The five-hour surgery took place MONDAY (2/3) and REED has since taken to FACEBOOK to thank everyone and to say she's feeling "super good."

