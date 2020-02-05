Digital Report

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU and BORRELL ASSOCIATES have released data from a new study, "Digital Sales Skyrocket, Hitting $1 Billion," indicating that radio's digital advertising revenue exceeded one billion dollars in 2019, the first time radio has exceeded that benchmark for digital dollars. The figure, the result of 29% growth, is 10% of overall ad revenue for the radio industry; another 19% increase is projected for this year. The average station earned $299,213 in digital revenue in 2019, and the average market cluster took in $1.3 million for digital.

Additional findings include that 47% of radio buyers are planning to buy a new form of marketing and are 66% more likely to be planning to purchase a new type of digital marketing; radio buyers who said they were not offered digital by their radio sales rep were 26% more likely to be thinking about cutting radio; 70% of stations, up from 62% last year, are selling digital services, and those that do showed the greatest revenue growth; 78% of station managers, up from 72% last year, felt positive about their digital strategy; and 73% of radio stations produce podcasts, flat from the previous year, but are cutting back on the frequency, while half don’t sell advertising on their podcasts.

“As radio continues to gain renewed interest by advertisers and the media buying community, they are recognizing radio’s assets beyond broadcast,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “This report underscores the importance of being a well-trained and knowledgeable radio professional and the RAB continues to deliver the digital training and professional development required for radio sellers to best serve their clients.”

“The radio industry is carving out large chunks of the digital advertising pie from other print and broadcast competitors who also sell digital marketing to local businesses,” said BORRELL ASSOCIATES CEO GORDON BORRELL. “Our latest survey of radio managers shows that they have stronger and more positive attitudes toward digital media. That’s a very good thing, because our survey of ad buyers also shows that radio’s most at-risk customers are the ones who aren’t being offered a digital package by their sales reps.”

The eighth annual RAB-BORRELL digital sales report is now available to RAB members and a live webinar will also be offered.

