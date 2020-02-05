Private RSS Option

VOXNEST's SPREAKER podcast hosting platform is now offering podcast publishers using its business-oriented SPREAKER ENTERPRISE the ability to create a private RSS feed that can be distributed to third party apps, allowing the publishers to offer bonus exclusive content to paid subscribers, unavailable in their public RSS feeds, or episodes to specific audiences, like sharing pilots or special episodes with sponsor prospects or media outlets.

The private RSS feature differs from the existing Episode Visibility feature already available in SPREAKER's CMS because it allows the private episodes to be shared in third party apps rather than just via SPREAKER's own site and player. SPREAKER ENTERPRISE users can create the private RSS feed by selecting "Limited Access" before distributing content to third party apps.

