Community Support

CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK, NY is planning another event in its on-going efforts to support breast cancer awareness via its RADIO WOODSTOCK CARES FOUNDATION.

The next event dubbed PINK & DRINK will take place on THURSDAY, MARCH 26th at REVEL 32 in POUGHKEEPSIE, NY.

There will be food and drinks, a prize raffle, a performance by comedian JENNY SALDANA and music by DJ MK!

There will also be a photography exhibit of survivors by THE GRACE PROJECT.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will support RADIO WOODSTOCK CARES FOUNDATION. The primary mission of the Foundation is to support breast cancer research and patient services in the HUDSON VALLEY. Over $600,000 has been raised and donated to various hospitals, cancer care centers and local organizations to date.

