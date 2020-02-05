Shalacy Griffin and Michael Knox

Country music producer and label executive MICHAEL KNOX’s syndicated radio show, “KNOX COUNTRY 360,” has switched syndicators from ENVISION NETWORKS to UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS. The two-hour, weekly show, which launched last year (NET NEWS 3/21/19), features interviews and performances from artists, songwriters and producers, as well as personal stories presented from KNOX and co-host SHALACY GRIFFIN’s insiders' perspective.

The show already airs on dozens of stations, according to UNITED STATIONS, which picks up the program’s affiliate marketing, distribution and advertising sales effective immediately. Veteran radio show producer DONNY WALKER remains on board in that capacity.

In addition to his work as a hit record producer for JASON ALDEAN and many others, KNOX is SVP of publishing company PEERMUSIC in NASHVILLE, and also runs MUSIC KNOX RECORDS, a joint venture with BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG. GRIFFIN is SVP/Operations at MUSIC KNOX.

UNITED STATIONS EVP/Programming ANDY DENMARK said of the acquisition, “MICHAEL KNOX and the rest of his team bring a unique kind of star power and a special point of view about all things NASHVILLE. There are already a number of loyal affiliates for the show, and we’re excited about continuing to grow its reach coast to coast.”

Added KNOX, “The UNITED STATIONS team totally gets us, and we feel that working together, the sky is the limit!"

