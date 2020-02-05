Radio Fish

The MIAMI MARLINS have reached agreement on an extension of their broadcast contract with iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI, with a multi-year deal that will see the team's games continue to air on Sports WINZ-A/MIAMI, including pregame and postgame shows. The MARLINS have aired on WINZ since 2014.

“We are excited to align our first-class organization with iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI,” said MARLINS VP/Communications and Broadcasting JASON LATIMER. “This continued partnership ensures MARLINS baseball will be heard in SOUTH FLORIDA households for years to come and allows the MIAMI MARLINS brand presence across all local iHEARTMEDIA properties -- including many of the top-rated stations in the market.”

“Our extended multi-year deal solidifies the strong partnership between the MIAMI MARLINS and iHEARTMEDIA’s 940 WINZ,” said iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI President BRIAN OLSON. “From Spring Training through the entire season, South Floridians can catch baseball play-by-play on the flagship home of the MARLINS, 940 WINZ, MIAMI Sports.”

