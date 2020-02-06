Bob Stroud Hosts

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has moved its "Rock n' Roll Roots" show hosted by THE DRIVE weekday midday rocker BOB STROUD from SUNDAY 7a to 10a (CT) to its former time of 9a to 12n (CT). The show is also replayed on SUNDAY evenings from 9p to 12M (CT).

WDRV PD ROB CRESSMAN said, "It's a simple time change but I'm sure STROUD's listeners will enjoy the extra hours of sleep."

