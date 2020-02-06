Todd-N-Tyler, Sharon Behl Brooks, Bill Milldyke

OMAHA-based syndicated "TODD-N-TYLER" hosts TODD BRANDT and MIKE TYLER, TV News Director turned HASTINGS COLLEGE Professor SHARON BEHL BROOKS, and the late ABC NEWS reporter and European Dir. of News Coverage BILL MILLDYKE will be inducted into the NEBRASKA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Hall of Fame on AUGUST 11th in LINCOLN as part of the organization's 86th annual convention.

TODD-N-TYLER have been on OMAHA radio for 26 years, basing their "TODD-N-TYLER RADIO EMPIRE" at SUMMITMEDIA Rock KEZO (Z92). The show went into regional syndication in 2006. BEHL BROOKS served as News Dir. at KHAS-TV/HASTINGS before joining the college faculty in 1979 and also serving as Station Manager at the school's KFKX. MILLDYKE worked in radio and TV in NEBRASKA and IOWA, then joined ABC NEWS in 1968; he died in LONDON in 1986 at 46 years of age.

« back to Net News