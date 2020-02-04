Philips

Longtime ORLANDO radio host JIM PHILIPS may have retired from "THE PHILIPS FILE" on iHEARTMEDIA Talk WTKS-F (REAL RADIO 104.1)/ORLANDO, but he had a lot to say about the state of radio in a guest column he wrote for the ORLANDO SENTINEL.

PHILIPS, who retired in 2018 after 46 years on the air in the market, wrote that while he misses his co-workers and listeners and doesn't miss "chasing the ratings," he sees "the end of most radio talent" coming soon if not already, referencing the layoffs by his former employer iHEARTMEDIA and other broadcast companies who "are reducing staff in order to save money while meeting the demands of a changing marketplace that is challenged by social media, streaming, and podcasts." Criticizing the "employee dislocations" ("Huh? Say what?"), he nevertheless concluded that "Change is part of the landscape of broadcasting," but added, "This doesn’t mean I have to like it." And he advised those seeking a college degree in radio/television to "change your major" and told those still in radio, "I wish you well in your future endeavors."

Read the column here.

