One Billion

TWITTER, INC. fourth quarter revenue increased 11% year-to-year to $1.01 billion, the first time the company has broken the billion dollar mark for a quarter, with U.S. revenue up 17% to $591 million and international revenue rising 3% to $416 million. Ad revenue was up 12% to $885 million. Net income fell from $255 million to $119 million (33 to 15 cents/diluted share); The number of average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) increased from 126 million to 152 million (27 to 31 million in the U.S.).

"2019 was a great year for TWITTER. Our work to increase relevance and ease of use delivered 21% mDAU growth in Q4, with more than half of the 26 million mDAU added in 2019 directly driven by product improvements," said CEO JACK DORSEY. "Entering 2020, we are building on our momentum -- learning faster, prioritizing better, shipping more and hiring remarkable talent. All of which put us in a stronger position as we address the challenges and opportunities ahead."

"We reached a new milestone in Q4 with quarterly revenue in excess of $1 billion, reflecting steady progress on revenue product and solid performance across most major geographies, with particular strength in US advertising," said CFO NED SEGAL. "We continue to see tremendous opportunity to get the whole world to use TWITTER and provide a more personalized experience across both organic and promoted content, delivering increasing value for both consumers and advertisers."

