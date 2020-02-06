At The Apollo

PEARL JAM will perform at HARLEM’s world-famous APOLLO THEATER in a special invitation-only concert for SIRIUSXM subscribers and PANDORA listeners on THURSDAY, MARCH 26th.

The concert marks the first time that PEARL JAM has performed at the iconic venue and their first concert in NEW YORK CITY in almost three years.

"We are incredibly humbled and honored to take the stage at the legendary APOLLO THEATER,” said STONE GOSSARD.

"We look forward to a memorable show to celebrate Gigaton and the 10-year anniversary of PEARL JAM RADIO at SIRIUSXM. It’s hard to understate the sacred and historical importance of THE APOLLO to the history of American popular music and African Americans' preeminent role in its invention. We will play this special one time show with those artists in mind."

