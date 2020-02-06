Shea

RCA NASHVILLE has hired SAMI SHEA in the newly-created role of Manager/National Promotion, effective immediately. She will report to RCA NASHVILLE SVP/National Promotion DENNIS REESE.

SHEA most recently served as NASH Campus Manager at CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE in NASHVILLE. Prior to that, she was sideline reporter and in-arena game host for the East Coast Hockey League team ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS.

Congratulate SHEA here.

