Johnston

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's SOUTHWEST FLORIDA cluster (FORT MYERS-NAPLES) has upped AE TODD JOHNSTON to National Sales Manager.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity with the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP FT. MYERS/NAPLES cluster,” said JOHNSTON. “It is so wonderful to be surrounded by the amazing talent on the BEASLEY National Sales team."

“We are thrilled to be able to promote TODD to his new role,” said Director of Sales ALLYSON HILLMAN. “His talent in negotiating and research are guaranteed to help us win in the national arena in the FT. MYERS market!”

The BEASLEY cluster includes Top 40 WXKB (B103.9), AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3), Rock WRXK (96K-ROCK), Tropical WRXK-HD2-W243BM-W251AL-W286AK (PLAYA 98.1), Sports WWCN (99.3 FM ESPN), and News-Talk WJBX-A-W282BY-W268AH.

« see more Net News