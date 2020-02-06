Now On FM, Too

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WELI-A/NEW HAVEN has added an FM translator simulcast on W245DK/NEW HAVEN.

“We are thrilled to be able to increase the reach of these heritage programs to listeners in the northern part of CONNECTICUT,” said iHEARTMEDIA HARTFORD Region President STEVE HONEYCOMB. “With this new signal, listeners will get to experience our unique programming like never before.”

