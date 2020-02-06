More Speakers

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT sports radio conference has added eight more speakers to its lineup for the 2020 event FEBRUARY 26-27 in NEW YORK.

Joining the speaker lineup will be JACOBS MEDIA's FRED JACOBS, FANDUEL's MIKE RAFFENSPERGER, CBS SPORTS RADIO's DAMON AMENDOLARA, ESPN RADIO's FREDDIE COLEMAN, ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA's SPIKE ESKIN, BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX's ROD LAKIN, ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH's JIM GRACI, and GUARANTY BROADCASTING Sports WNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE's GORDY RUSH. Additional guests will be announced TOMORROW and MONDAY.

Get tickets for the event through FEBRUARY 16th and find out more at BSMSummit.com.

« see more Net News