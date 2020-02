Annual Event

The 16th Annual MOUNTAIN JAM FESTIVAL will be held MAY 29th-31st. It takes place at BETHEL WOODS CENTER FOR THE ARTS in BETHEL, NY, with WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/POUGHKEEPSIE-WOODSTOCK, NY again the festival’s sponsor station.

The acts for 2020 include GOV’T MULE, TREY ANASTASIO BAND, JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, BRANDI CARLILE, GRACE POTTER, MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD and many more.

Learn more at www.mountainjam.com.

