Hall

SHELTERED MUSIC, a division of NASHVILLE's BLACKBIRD MUSIC PUBLISHING, has hired JENNY HALL as Creative Director. HALL previously served as Creative Director at GIVEN ENTERTAINMENT, where she gained experience in catalog and talent acquisition.

“We are really excited to have JENNY join the team at SHELTERED MUSIC," said SVP of SHELTERED MUSIC DARRELL FRANKLIN. "Her work ethic, experience and passion for music and songwriters is top-notch. She is going to be a great fit for our songwriters and a wonderful addition to the new publishing company in NASHVILLE."

Added HALL, "I am thrilled to be starting the next chapter of my career with DARRELL and BLACKBIRD MUSIC PUBLISHING Group President LANCE FREED. I look forward to this new journey and am excited to be a part of building this great company.”

« see more Net News