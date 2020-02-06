Davis at the Seacrest Studios (Photo Credit: Ryan Seacrest Foundation)

The RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION (RSF), a non-profit dedicated to inspiring youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives, has named MCA NASHVILLE'S JORDAN DAVIS as its newest Celebrity Ambassador.

“We are so thankful to have JORDAN join us as a Celebrity Ambassador," said RSF Executive Director & COO MEREDITH SEACREST. "Over the last few years we have been amazed by his ability to bring smiles to children and teens in SEACREST Studios – even in the toughest of circumstances."

Added DAVIS, "I am beyond honored to be the newest ambassador for the RSF. It’s been so rewarding to visit the different hospitals all over the country and spend time with the amazing kids and their families as well as the incredible doctors and nurses. They are all fighters, and I hope I can bring them just a little joy with my music.”

DAVIS has already visited four SEACREST Studios, including CHOC CHILDREN's, MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN's HOSPITAL at VANDERBILT and just last weekend, LEVINE CHILDREN's and CHILDREN's HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA. He also recently launched an online auction via CHARITYBUZZ, where fans will have the opportunity for a meet-and-greet and behind-the-scenes experience, with all funds raised supporting RSF.

