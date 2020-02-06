C-Band Changes

The FCC is moving closer to opening up the satellite C-band for 5G use and relocating current users of the band, including radio programming distributors, to a repacked segment of the band. Chairman AJIT PAI has circulated draft rules that would repack the existing satellite operators into the upper 200 mHz of the band, with relocation costs covered and additional payments of up to $9.7 billion for those accelerating their relocation; a buffer zone would take up 20 mHz. The remainder, 280 mHz, would be auctioned off for 5G use.

In an "overview" release from PAI's office TODAY, the rule change was characterized as being proposed because "satellite companies don’t need the entire C-band to provide the services they are providing today. They can provide the same services with less bandwidth, which would free up a significant amount of spectrum for 5G."

Commissioner BRENDAN CARR, supporting the proposal, said, “This morning’s announcement is another big win for American leadership in 5G. It means even more mid-band spectrum will power American 5G, the American taxpayer will see billions of dollars of revenue, and the C-Band services that Americans rely on will be protected. It is a rare win-win-win in WASHINGTON, and I am proud to strongly support it. Unlocking the C-Band’s potential has been one of the most challenging public policy puzzles to solve that I’ve seen in my time on the FCC. Chairman and his team deserve tremendous credit for where we are today. It’s the right decision, and he should be praised for our action.”

NAB EVP of Communications DENNIS WHARTON said, “Today marks an important step towards ensuring a stable C-band ecosystem following reallocation -- one that makes significant spectrum available for mobile use while protecting content distribution relied upon by hundreds of millions of Americans today. In this and other spectrum proceedings, NAB has played a leading role developing constructive solutions that provide meaningful benefits to all stakeholders. We look forward to reviewing details of today’s plan and working with the FCC towards a solution that benefits both current and new users of the spectrum band.”

A vote of the full Commission is scheduled for the FCC Open Meeting on FEBRUARY 28th.

