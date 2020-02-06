Pardi (Photo: Jim Wright)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's JON PARDI will kick-off the 55th ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Awards by hosting a motorcycle ride and concert to benefit ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACM. The event will take place FRIDAY, APRIL 3rd and include an hour-long motorcycle ride through rural NEVADA, ending with performances by PARDI, RANDY HOUSER and TAYLOR YOUNG in addition to some surprise guests.

Registration for this event can be found here.

« see more Net News