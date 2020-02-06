Peter York

CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP (CCMG) Chairman/CEO PETER YORK announced his retirement TODAY after a remarkable 50-year music industry career -- 37 of those years at CCMG. YORK's retirement succeeds last year's promotion of BRAD O'DONNELL and HUDSON PLACHY to Co-Pres./CCMG. YORK will remain in an advisory role to O'DONNELL and PLACHY throughout 2020.

“PETER is one of the most accomplished executives in the music business, and his contributions to CCMG and the faith-based music community over the many decades cannot be overstated," says CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chair/CEO STEVE BARNETT. "It is a testament to PETER’s foresight and dedication to our company that he has long anticipated this day and has meticulously prepared CCMG for a seamless transition from his leadership to that of BRAD O'DONNELL and HUDSON PLACHY. I know they have been well-mentored by PETER, and I’m confident that the company is well-positioned to build upon its market-leading success under their co-leadership. I offer my thanks and appreciation to PETER for all he has done for CCMG and CMG, and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

“I’ve been privileged to be a part of CCMG and its many evolutions over the last 37 years," YORK says. "I’ve worked with the absolute best music business leaders, the most dedicated team and with immensely gifted artists and songwriters along the way. It’s been more than I could have ever imagined. I’m humbled and grateful for the countless opportunities I’ve been given and I’m overwhelmed by the impact our music has had in the lives of consumers around the world. I'd like to thank STEVE BARNETT for all of his support over these past seven years and for his confidence in our succession plan and the next generation of leadership for CCMG."

