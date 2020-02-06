IPO

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has filed a registration statement with the SEC for another proposed initial public offering (IPO) of common stock. The IPO would return WMG to public trading after almost nine years of private ownership; the label held an IPO in 2005 after being spun off from TIME WARNER in 2004, and traded on the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE until going private under ACCESS INDUSTRIES in 2011.

The number of shares of common stock to be offered and pricing have not been announced. MORGAN STANLEY, CREDIT SUISSE and GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC are joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

