Rob & Joss

ROB and JOSS TAYLOR cross the hall and slide into mornings on ENTERCOM Classic Hits KXSN-F (SUNNY 98.1)/SAN DIEGO. The married morning team previously did wake ups on sister station AC KYXY-F (96.5 KYXY). “Mornings with Rob & Joss” launches on SUNNY 98.1 on 2/24.

ENTERCOM/SAN DIEGO SVP/Market Manager KARYN CERULLI said, "ROB and JOSS possess an incredible work ethic and dedication to their show and the SAN DIEGO community.” "Over the last year, they have built strong connections with their audience and we’re excited to continue to watch them grow. Their fun, upbeat personalities will shine on SUNNY 98.1.”

“We look forward to embarking on a new journey down the hall at SUNNY 98.1. SUNNY is a great station and we're honored to soon be a part of it,” said ROB and JOSS. “KYXY listeners and partners have been so supportive and kind. We've had a great year on the air at KYXY 96.5 while working with the incredible crew at ENTERCOM/SAN DIEGO.”

ROB and JOSS have worked together for seventeen years. In addition to their year on KYXY, they spent thirteen years in the same roles on AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP Country KFGY (FROGGY 92.9)/SANTA ROSA.

