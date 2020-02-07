Top: Tommy Vext (Bad Wolves), AJ Channer (Fire From The Gods) Bottom: The Hu

BETTER NOISE MUSIC has developed one of the most diverse groups of artists to ever reach the Top 10 at Active Rock simultaneously. BAD WOLVES, FIRE FROM THE GODS, and Mongolian rock band THE HU are all rocking the Top 10 at the format with the support of major radio groups like iHEART and CUMULUS, all contributing to exposing these bands to ever-expanding audiences.

“With the support of these radio platforms, we have been able to diversify rock," said BETTER NOISE MUSIC CEO ALLEN KOVAC. "There are many other genres that need to take this lesson, whether Country, Alternative, Rock or Pop. The more diverse the music, the more your audience will engage."

Label COO STEVE KLINE said, “It is our label’s mission to evolve not just sonically, but to also move forward culturally. As she leads the industry in rock radio market share, JACKIE KAJZER (SVP Promotion) embodies these critical elements when partnering with radio to develop a broad range of artists telling their unique stories and engaging listeners.”

Fronted by TOMMY VEXT, BAD WOLVES has had their first four singles shoot to #1 on the Active Rock charts. FIRE FROM THE GODS front man AJ CHANNER, who was born in the BRONX, NY and moved to GHANA as a kid, said “With this record what we’re trying to drive home is that our differences and where we are from doesn’t need to define who we are moving forward.”

WILLIAM DUVALL of ALICE IN CHAINS said, “I’m very happy for the success of BAD WOLVES and FIRE FROM THE GODS. TOMMY VEXT and AJ CHANNER have such unique and interesting stories to tell. That’s what playing music is about: getting to tell your story, being seen so that you can hopefully make other people feel seen. For that, we need diversity in the landscape. It’s essential.”

