Runaway June

BBR MUSIC GROUP/WHEELHOUSE RECORDS Country trio RUNAWAY JUNE has signed a new global publishing administration agreement with BBR parent company BMG. The band -- comprised of NAOMI COOKE, HANNAH MULHOLLAND and JENNIFER WAYNE -- co-wrote a majority of the tracks on their 2019 debut album “Blue Roses,” including their Top 5 hit, “Buy My Own Drinks.”

“We are so excited for our next venture with BMG, our new publishing partners,” said WAYNE. “Since our partnership, our writing has excelled tremendously… They have given us great enthusiasm and support, and we cannot wait for what’s to come!”

MONTI OLSON, BMG’s SVP/Head of Frontline Music Publishing/NORTH AMERICA, said, “RUNAWAY JUNE are phenomenal songwriters at the forefront of the next generation of Country music. Already part of the BMG team, this is a wonderful opportunity to work even closer alongside them and BBR MUSIC GROUP to help take their creativity and careers to the next level.”

The band is scheduled open LUKE BRYAN’s “Proud To Be Right Here” tour beginning in late MAY.

