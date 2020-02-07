Cody Alan

On the heels of COUNTRY MUSIC TELEVISION (CMT)’s recent commitment to play a mix of 50/50 male and female artists during prime time video hours (NET NEWS 1/21), “CMT RADIO LIVE” host CODY ALAN had made a similar pledge on behalf of his weeknight show. The change is effective immediately on his syndicated show, which airs from 7p to midnight in local markets.

Alan revealed the pledge yesterday (2/6) via TWITTER and INSTAGRAM.

