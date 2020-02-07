Vinny Marino

CUMULUS MEDIA brings on VINNY MARINO as PD for AC WXKC (CLASSY 100)/ERIE, PA and Classic Hip Hop WXKC-HD2 (104.3 THE VIBE).

MARINO was previously On-Air Personality for Classic Rock WWZY (THE BOSS 107.1)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ. He was APD/MD /On-Air Personality for Active Rock WAXQ( Q104.3)/NEW YORK CITY, as well as Modern AC WLUP/CHICAGO.

VP/Market Mgr, CUMULUS ERIE, CHUCK POET said, “We are really excited to have VINNY join the CUMULUS ERIE team. VINNY’s numerous media experiences in different forms of radio and other media make him the top choice to bring a fresh perspective to the entire ERIE cluster.”

MARINO said, “It’s a pleasure to finally be joining the CUMULUS family. ERIE is a great town with a great bunch of folks to work with - and since it’s a mostly Italian community, I can still get fresh mozzarella.”

