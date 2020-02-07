Get Well, Claire

Everyone knows CLAIRE PARR! A mainstay at CURB RECORDS for years and co-creator of LIVE IN THE VINEYARD, CLAIRE has been sidelined with multiple medical issues, and she needs our help, now.

A GO FUND ME PAGE has been created for CLAIRE.

Please take a few minutes to click here and read CLAIRE's story and what she's been through.

CLAIRE needs money to pay off thousands of dollars to doctors and hospitals that's simply not covered by medical insurance.

Go ahead, click here, and help CLAIRE PARR. Thank you!

