Gina Ferraro

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WRRM (WARM 98.5)/CINCINNATI, OH adds GINA FERRARO for Middays, joining from iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMMX/DAYTON, OH Morning Show Co-Host.

RVP/Market Manager DAVE CROWL said, “We are excited to have GINA join the CINCINNATI and WRRM team. She has sound knowledge of the listening audience base in CINCINNATI, NORTHERN KENTUCKY and the corridor heading north of CINCY towards DAYTON. We look forward to her contributions.”

PD BRIAN DEMAY said, “Filling RACE TAYLOR’s shoes is not an easy task, but after a nationwide search, we found a gem in GINA. The fact that an OHIO native with her breadth of experience and talent was even available was very lucky indeed. I am excited to welcome her to the WARM family.”

FERRARO said, "I'm thrilled to be joining the WARM 98.5 team. I can't wait to get to know CINCINNATI and become part of the community. This is going to be fun!"

