Sold

BIG RIVER PUBLIC BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling noncommercial Variety KNNA-F/NENANA, AK and KRLL-F/CIRCLE, AK to ATHABASCAN FIDDLERS ASSOCIATION, INC. for $1,180. The buyer owns Native American-Americana KRFF (VOICE OF DENALI)/FAIRBANKS.

In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has requested an STA to operate WLKU/ROCK ISLAND, IL at reduced power from a temporary antenna while TV repack work commences on its licensed tower.

Silent STAs have been requested by SPIRIT MEDIA (K249EM/WINDOW ROCK, AZ, seeking new tower) and CF BROADCASTING receiver MARK SANGER (WBMI/WEST BRANCH, MI, so receiver can assess equipment and options).

And TSCHUDY BROADCASTING CORP. has closed on the sale of Classic Country WPDX-A-F and W238DF/CLARKSBURG, WV to AJG CORPORATION for $415,000.

