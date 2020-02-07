Beasy Baybie

ALPHA MEDIA Urban WHXT (HOT 103.9/93.9)/COLUMBIA, SC PM driver BRANDY "BEASY BAYBIE" HENSHAW has resigned.

BEASY BAYBIE told ALL ACCESS, “This is such a bittersweet moment, but it’s been blessing to be employed by ALPHA MEDIA/COLUMBIA for the last 6 years. I have to thank my former PD CHRIS CONNORS for trusting me with middays and then afternoon drive during this time. Moving on isn't going to be easy.

I'll miss the job, the team, and especially my family of listeners that have kept me at #1 time and time again. I will forever be indebted, and forever be 'Ya favorite homegirl.' I don’t know what’s next, but I’m already excited. Contact me at beasybaybie@gmail.com."

