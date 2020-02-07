Paula Kay Hornick

A Country music-themed television drama set in NASHVILLE is in development from 20th CENTURY FOX TELEVISION for the FREEFORM network. “East Nasty” counts music industry veteran and artist manager PAULA KAY HORNICK among its executive producers. “Empire” writer JAMIE ROSENGARD is attached to the project as writer and Executive Producer.

Set in EAST NASHVILLE, the series “follows two best friends — one a black, queer singer-songwriter, and one a seemingly tailor-made Country musician from a deeply religious family— struggling alongside other musical misfits for a place at the table,” according to PR materials for the show. “Though they don’t fit the face or sound of conservative Country music, they will fight to lend their unique voices to a genre steeped in tradition and history.”

The show’s other executive producing partners are KARIN GIST (“mixed-ish”), CLAIRE BROWN, and veteran film producer GINGER SLEDGE (“Where’d You Go Bernadette”).

