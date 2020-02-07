Pollstar! Live

The 31st Annual POLLSTAR AWARDS, hosted by WHITNEY CUMMINGS, wrapped a three-day conference which saw record-breaking attendance by music industry executives as the largest live music industry conference in the company’s history.

Presented by LIVE NATION on FEBRUARY 6th at the BEVERLY HILTON, the AWARDS honored the highest achieving tours, venues, artists, events, executives, and companies from 2019 in the global live entertainment business.

ELTON JOHN’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road was one of the night’s big winners for MAJOR TOUR OF THE YEAR with the legendary artist accepting his award in person. After explaining that he had just flew in from NEW ZEALAND, making tonight his “second THURSDAY,” SIR ELTON added, “I’m very competitive so I want to win the f**king thing next year as well…To have a career as long as I have, A, you have to a bit of talent and B, you have to have people who think behind the scenes, like all you people out there tonight,” John added. “You’re the people who arrange for your artist to be on tour, you book them and advise them." He also expressed immense gratitude to his longtime agent whom he started out with half a century ago: “When I played the TROUBADOUR in 1970, I had an agent in HOWARD ROSE, who’s still my agent... I think that’s pretty amazing, 50 years. He’s guided through a minefield and made my career interesting.”

Additional honorees include the ROLLING STONES' No Filter Tour for BEST ROCK TOUR; POST MALONE's Beerbongs & Bentleys Tour for BEST HIP-HOP/R&B TOUR; PINK's Beautiful Trauma World Tour for BEST POP TOUR; BILLIE EILISH for BEST NEW HEADLINER and SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO's Stay Hungre Tour/You Bother Me Tour for COMEDY TOUR OF THE YEAR.

"Every POLLSTAR LIVE! CONFERENCE AND AWARDS has a unique personality, and that certainly can be said for the 2020 installment, which had the distinction of being the most international gathering ever in the live entertainment industry," said OAK VIEW GROUP President Of Media & Conferences RAY WADDELL. "From DAVE NAVARRO and the three Cs of C3 PRESENTS to SCOTT STAPP, NICKI MINAJ and CHRIS YOUNG, our keynote speakers shared the warmth, humor and humanity that attract fans all over the world, interwoven with the insight and perspective of the most visionary professionals from virtually every aspect of the live business. We all leave the BEVERLY HILTON enthused and inspired to be part of the greatest business in the world."

The 2020 POLLSTAR AWARD nominations were selected by the largest, most diverse, and most international nominating committee in the history of the awards, a direct result of the publication's outreach efforts to more than 2,500 agents, promoters, managers, venues, production companies, and many others across the live industry worldwide. As a result, this year secured 29% more nomination submissions.

For a complete list of winners, go here.

