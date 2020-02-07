Wolf Moon Bourbon

MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN and BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE have launched their own spirit, WOLF MOON BOURON. The flavors, chosen by ALDEAN and FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's BRIAN KELLEY and TYLER HUBBARD, offer sweet corn grain and candied fruit, with a finish of baking spices and caramel. WOLF MOON BOURBON is currently available in select markets (and can be found here), with a national rollout expected soon. HUBBARD and KELLEY also have an additional brand, called OLD CAMP WHISKEY, which they launched in 2016.

“There’s nothing like sharing a glass of bourbon with my crew after a show … you could say it’s been part of our ritual for years,” said ALDEAN. “TYLER and BRIAN have been a part of that ritual, and we wanted to create something to remind us of our favorite memories. WOLF MOON’s name is a nod to the pack ... the friends that become family. I’m looking forward to raising a glass with all my fans on the road this year.”

“Making good whiskey has been our passion project, and we really wanted to create something with JASON that would be totally different from OLD CAMP,” said KELLEY and HUBBARD in a joint statement. “We’ve had this idea for years and spent a lot of time making sure we got it just right. We’re all so proud of this and it was really fun to collaborate on something together outside of music.”

