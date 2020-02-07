F1 Podcast

Just in time for the new season, ESPN has launched its new FORMULA ONE podcast. "ESPN F1 PODCAST" is hosted by ALEXIS NUNES with racing journalists NATE SAUNDERS and LAURENCE EDMONDSON and will post new episodes weekly.

The show debuted TODAY (2/7) with discussions of LEWIS HAMILTON's bid for a seventh world championship and the goings-on during "launch week" (FEBRUARY 11-19). The F1 season begins on the 19th with preseason testing in BARCELONA and the races commence with the AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX in MELBOURNE on MARCH 15th.

