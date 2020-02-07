Podcast Studios

STAPLES is bringing podcast studios to its retail stores in the U.S., allowing individuals and small businesses to rent the studios for recording.

The podcast studios, with iHEARTRADIO as a partner, are part of a new initiative by STAPLES to update their brick-and-mortar stores, STAPLES Connect, unveiled in six stores in the BOSTON area, including BOSTON, CAMBRIDGE, NEEDHAM, BRIGHTON, DANVERS, and SOMERVILLE. The spaces include a soundproof room, equipment (a RODECaster Pro, RODE mics, SHURE headphones), room for up to four people, and a dedicated in-store specialist to help users. Sessions are being priced at $60/hour, including 10 minutes for setup, 40 minutes' recording time, and 10 minutes for breakdown; the program also offers discounts on editing by WE EDIT PODCASTS and hosting by SPREAKER. Other aspects of STAPLES Connect include the "SpotlightSpace" free in-store event space, a co-working area with access to private or shared offices on a membership basis, and a revamped "SolutionShop" store layout.

“We recognize that the way people shop is changing, and with the launch of STAPLES Connect we are adapting to fit the needs of our customers,” said STAPLES US RETAIL CEO MIKE MOTZ. “Our customers are teachers, students of all ages, small business owners and side hustlers. Research shows that much of what they are seeking is real human interaction with members of their community and industry, which is key to productivity and growth. At STAPLES Connect, we do more than just supply your success through product offerings, we wholeheartedly support it.”

« see more Net News