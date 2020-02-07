A Dynasty

For the 10th year in a row, DES MOINES COMMUNITY RADIO FOUNDATION Triple A LPFM KFMG (98.9 FM)/DES MOINES has been named Best Radio Station in the CITYVIEW “Best of Des Moines” Reader’s Poll.

Further, on-air host SCOTT DAVIS won the title of DES MOINES’ “Best Radio Voice that Turns You On.” And specialty show and weekend host BRIAN JOENS was runner-up for “Best Radio Personality.”

Station GM/PFD RON SORENSEN said, “Keep in mind that this all happens at a non-profit, non-commercial, community radio station with all of the power of a large light bulb (100 watts), a marketing and promotional budget of $0, and a total annual budget less than most morning shows in the market. Our thanks to our hard-working staff of volunteer announcers and hosts, and to our dedicated and supportive listeners.”

