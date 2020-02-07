KALC Check To Children's Hospital

ENTERCOM Top 40 KALC (ALICE 105.9)/DENVER raised $1.4 million to benefit CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO, a member of the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK, during the 19th annual "ALICE Cares for Kids RADIOTHON.

ENTERCOM DENVER SVP/Market Manager CHUCK SULLIVAN commented, “ENTERCOM is committed to supporting the health and success of our communities and is proud to use our voice to raise awareness and support the life-saving mission of CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO. Children’s health is one the pillars of support we are committed to and we look forward to partnering with them for years to come. We’re thankful for the generosity of our listeners who contributed to another successful RADIOTHON.”



The RADIOTHON was broadcast live from the CHILDREN'S COLORADO BOETTCHER ATRIUM on FEBRUARY 5th and 6th. Station on-air personalities BJ HARRIS, JAMIE WHITE, CARSON, SLACKER, STEVE, AMBER WILKERSON and LEE HARRIS featured stories of hope and healing as part of their broadcasts, which featured a surprise visit from former "Bachelor" contestant CHASE McNARY.

