Streaming Live

ABC NEWS RADIO's NEW HAMPSHIRE Democratic debate coverage TONIGHT will be available to users of AMAZON Alexa-enabled devices with the command "Alexa, play the debate." The coverage will also be available to affiliated radio stations as well as on TUNEIN and SIRIUSXM's P.O.T.U.S. and PROGRESS.

Coverage begins with a pre-debate show at 7p (ET) hosted by AARON KATERSKY, followed by anchored coverage anchored by KATERSKY at SAINT ANSELM COLLEGE with reporting from "START HERE" podcast host BRAD MIELKE on set, and "Spin Room" analysis with correspondent KAREN TRAVERS in WASHINGTON with experts and analysts. A live wrap-up show will follow, and one-minute status reports will be offered throughout the evening.

