New Gospel Jamz Host

SUMMITMEDIA Urban WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ)/GREENVILLE, SC has added veteran gospel air personality DUANE NEAL as host of GOSPEL JAMZ, its SUNDAY morning gospel show.

SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC Pres./Market Mgr. KAROLYN MULVANY commented, "We know how important this show is to our listeners. PASTOR CURTIS JOHNSON has been a member of our JAMZ Family as the host of GOSPEL JAMZ for the last 15 years, so we knew we had to find a host with a wealth of experience, and the right combination of professionalism and personality. We’re very pleased to say that DUANE NEAL is that host.”

SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC OM MIKE KLEIN added, "Bringing DUANE on to host GOSPEL JAMZ is a big win for our station and our listeners. We know it’s tough to follow a long-time and celebrated host like PASTOR JOHNSON, but we think our listeners will soon understand why DUANE NEAL is absolutely the best person for the job.”

PASTOR CURTIS JOHNSON said, "I am proud to pass the baton to such a respected, veteran gospel radio announcer from this area, from whom I have learned so much. We are blessed that he’s available to us."

« see more Net News