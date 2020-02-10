-
Sunny Leigh Returns To Tulsa Radio In Weekend Role
Market veteran SUNNY LEIGH joins iHEARTMEDIA Country KTGX (106.1 THE TWISTER)/TULSA as SATURDAY night host. The longtime morning host at crosstown Country KVOO left radio last year to join TULSA's Channel 8 KTUL as a contributing reporter for the weekday morning show (NET NEWS 1/28/19), a job she retains. The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Award-winning personality had been with KVOO since 2004.
“Even in a TWISTER it can still be a little SUNNY,” she posted on social media over the weekend, while announcing her news.
