Steve Wariner and Gene Watson

Fifty-five years after making his GRAND OLE OPRY debut at the age of 21, Country music veteran GENE WATSON was inducted into the OPRY as a member on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7th. Fellow OPRY member STEVE WARINER did the honors, calling WATSON “a great ambassador for Country music and one of the best interpreters of a Country song that ever lived.” OPRY announcer EDDIE STUBBS described WATSON as one of the most respected voices in Country music history.

Onstage during his induction, WATSON said, “So many people contributed to this wonderful night, and I make a promise to everyone to keep up the tradition of Country music.” He is best known for his 1981 #1 hit, “Fourteen Carat Mind,” and enjoyed a strong of 20 additional top 10 hits between 1975 and 1988.

WATSON was invited by VINCE GILL to join the OPRY cast in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/20). The new inductee is also a member of the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME and the HOUSTON, TEXAS MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

