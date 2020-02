Landry Scott Gaines

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to Country radio veteran SCOTT GAINES and his wife, CANDICE, who welcomed son LANDRY SCOTT GAINES on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9th in FLOWER MOUND, TX.

GAINES most recently was APD/afternoon host at CUMULUS Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.FIVE)/ATLANTA until he departed in DECEMBER to relocate back to DALLAS (NET NEWS 12/14/19).

« see more Net News