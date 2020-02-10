Shares Revs

TIDAL, the JAY-Z-founded streaming company just released newly-published documents, which reveal the financial performance of TIDAL parent PROJECT PANTHER BIDCO (PPB) in calendar 2018, according to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLD.

Here are the highlights:

TIDAL generated $147.6m in calendar 2018, according to PPB’s filing.

That was up 26.4% on the $116.8m the company posted in 2017. Gross profit was up too, at $44.7m, rising 29.6% YoY.

TIDAL’s annual revenues in the US fell in 2018, down 19.7% YoY, or by just over $14m, to $57.4m.

TIDAL’s annual revs outside the US and UK, however, gained strongly in 2018 – more than doubling to $84.5m with expansion into AFRICA in 2018 as well as expansion in EUROPE and LATIN AMERICA.

TIDAL’s operating loss in 2018 stood at $36.7m, with its net loss at $36.9m.

Both of these figures improved over 2017, when TIDAL’s operating loss was $40.6m and its net loss was $40.3m.

