Raised Rowdy Radio

ENTERCOM Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH will add the new SUNDAY night weekly show, “RAISED ROWDY RADIO,” effective FEBRUARY 16th. The show, hosted by NICK “NICKY T” TRESSLER, will air from 9p to midnight (ET). TRESSLER is one of founders and owners of the show’s parent company, RAISED ROWDY.

TRESSLER tells ALL ACCESS the programming is “a 50% mix of current and classic Country Top 40 hits mixed with 50% non standard radio tracks. That 50% will be a mix of ‘Next In NASHVILLE’ (songs that are not released to radio yet or from unsigned artists), TEXAS Country and Americana tracks.” He adds, “We are going to focus on what makes Country music special: The songwriters, stories and people behind the songs and the listeners who are out there attending shows and supporting Country music.” He plans to have occasional guests hosts who might be “songwriters, industry/publishing folks, and artists on the rise.”

RAISED ROWDY plans to soon make the show available for syndication independently, with ENTERCOM stations having the right of first refusal in its Country markets.

The company’s RAISED ROWDY PODCAST is available on iTUNES, SPOTIFY and other outlets, and features interviews with artists, touring band members and music industry insiders. Find more info here.

