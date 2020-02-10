Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Maroon 5 Hold #1 Spot; Arizona Top 5; Blackbear Top 10; Jonas Brothers Top 15; Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin Top 20

* MAROON 5 spends a second week at #1 with "Memories"

* ARIZONA ZERVAS goes top 5, moving 6*-5* with "Roxanne" at +1365

* BLACKBEAR surges into the top 10 with "Hot Girl Bummer," up 11*-7* and +1870 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS go top 15, up 831 spins with a 16*-14* move with "What A Man Gotta Do"

* BLACK EYED PEAS X J BALVIN are top 20 with "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)," up 22*-20*

* SELENA GOMEZ jumps 37*-27* with "Rare," up 1428 spins

* KHALID X DISCLOSURE score a big debut at 33* with "Know Your Worth," entering with 1576 spins

* DOJA CAT and JUSTIN BIEBER also debut this week

Rhythmic: Arizona Zervas New #1; Roddy Ricch Top 3; Future & Drake Top 10; Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin Top 15

* ARIZONA ZERVAS takes over the top spot with "Roxanne," up 2*-1* and +105 spins

* RODDY RICCH is top 3 as "The Box," up 6*-3* and +1188 spins

* FUTURE & DRAKE go top 10 with "Life Is Good," rising 11*-9* and +542

* BLACK EYED PEAS X J BALVIN are top 15 with "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)," up 16*-15* and is +162 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO and DABABY enter the top 20 with "My Oh My," climbing 21*-17* and is +148 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL goes top 20 as well with "Falling," moving 23*-18* and is +213 spins

* SUMMER WALKER and USHER move 24*-19* to join the top 20 with "Come Thru," up 234 spins

* The final entry to the top 20 is "Loco Contigo," up 22*-20* from DJ SNAKE, J BALVIN, & TYGA

* EMINEM has the top debut at 35* with "Godzilla," featuring JUICE WRLD

* KAROL G & NICKI MINAJ, DOJA CAT, and LIL NAS X also debut

Urban: Lil Baby Takes Top Spot; Future & Drake Top 10; Wale/Bryson Tiller Top 15; Fat Joe & Dre Lead Debuts

* LIL BABY takes the top spot, climbing 3*-1* with "Woah," up 835 spins

* FUTURE & DRAKE surge into the top 10, up 11*-6* with "Life Is Good," climbing 535 spins

* WALE is top 15 with "Love...(Her Fault)," up 17*-15*, featuring BRYSON TILLER, with a +159 spins

* Good spin moves for ROD WAVE, up 290 spins and moving 24*-21* with "Heart On Ice," featuring LIL DURK

* ARIZONA ZERVAS is top 25 with "Roxanne," up 233 spins

* YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN surges 39*-31* and is +270 spins with "Make No Sense"

* FAT JOE & DRE, BIG HAVI, and PARTYNEXTDOOR featuring DRAKE debut

Hot AC: Maroon 5 Hold For 11th Week; Post Malone Runner Up; Harry Styles Top 10; Ed Sheeran Top 15; Lewis Capaldi Top 20

* MAROON 5 tops the Hot AC chart for an 11th week with "Memories"

* POST MALONE is the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Circles," up 203 spins

* HARRY STYLES goes top 10 with "Adore You," rising 11*-10* and +191 spins

* ED SHEERAN hits the top 15 with "South Of The Border," climbing 16*-15*

* LEWIS CAPALDI is top 20 with "Before You Go," up 21*-18* and is +193 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT soars 38*-26* with "The Man," up 503 spins

* ALANIS MORISSETTE and HOT CHELLE RAE debut

Active Rock: Five Finger, Theory Remain Top 2; Volbeat, I Prevail Top 5; Green Day Top 15; Pearl Jam, Tool Top 20

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH hold the top spot with "Inside Out" for a 2nd week

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN remain the runner up with "History Of Violence"

* VOLBEAT go top 5 with "Die To Live," featuring NEIL FALLON, up 6*-4* and +66 spins

* Also going top 5 is "Hurricane," up 7*-5* from I PREVAIL, and is +167 spins

* GREEN DAY enters the top 15 with "Oh Yeah!" in just their third week, rising 19*-15* and is +116 spins

* PEARL JAM hits the top 20 with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants," up 21*-17* and is +177 spins

* TOOL is top 20 as well with "Pneuma," up 23*-20* and is +107 spins

* KORN lands the lone debut at 36* with "Can You Hear Me"

Alternative: White Reaper New #1; Billie Eilish Top 3; Lumineers Top 10; Lovelytheband Scores Top Debut

* WHITE REAPER takes over the top spot as "Might Be Right" rises 2*-1* and is +145 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is top 3 with "everything i wanted," vaulting 7*-3* and is +351 spins

* LUMINEERS hits the top 10 with "Life In The City," up 11*-10* and is +116 spins

* TAME IMPALA vault 35*-26* with "Lost In Yesterday," up 190 spins

* PARAMORE lead singer HAYLEY WILLIAMS surges 38*-28* with "Simmer," up 269 spins

* LOVELYTHEBAND are back and debut at 34* with "Loneliness For Love" at +373 spins

* FINNEAS has the other debut this week

Triple A: Black Pumas Take #1 Spot; White Reaper Runner Up; Pearl Jam Top 10

* BLACK PUMAS take the top spot, rising 2*-1* with "Colors"

* WHITE REAPER are now the runner up as "Might Be Right" moves 3*-2*

* PEARL JAM is top 10 with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants" in their second week, up 15*-10* and +95 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT hit the top 15 with "Black Madonna," up 17*-15*

* BLACK KEYS and LONE BELLOW are top 20

* ABSOFACTO debut

