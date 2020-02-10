Erazno

More details about GEN MEDIA PARTNERS' deal to represent TEN MASK LLC's "EL SHOW DE ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA" syndicated show (NET NEWS 1/23) have been announced, with GMP's SUN BROADCAST GROUP's SUN LATINO division now set to handle national advertising sales for the show and digital sales to be handled by ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS, from whose studios the show originates. SUN LATINO will sell all in-show national broadcast inventory, national sponsorships, and in-show integrations, while ENTRAVISION will sell ads on the website, streaming, and other online assets.

SUN COO JULIO APONTE said, “We’re very proud to be the exclusive national sales representative of the #1 show in all of Spanish-language radio across the USA. EL SHOW DE ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA makes SUN LATINO a must buy in the Spanish-language network radio space. We are excited to present our advertisers with exclusive and unique new ways to connect with their customers through this incredible show!”

Host OSWALDO “ERAZNO” DIAZ added, “GEN MEDIA’s SUN LATINO has the perfect team to sell my show to national advertisers. They understand the growing needs brand have including more integration, exclusive opportunities and high level reporting to ensure success. This exciting new chapter in my story will allow me to expand my brand to create new verticals to super serve our generous advertising clients and engage closer with my loyal audience."

