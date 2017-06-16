June 16-17

THE CONCLAVE, which celebrates 45 years of educating radio broadcasters this year, has released the agenda for its 45th SUMMER LEARNING CONFERENCE, #CONCLAVE45, taking place TUESDAY, JUNE 16th through WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17th at DELTA HOTELS MINNEAPOLIS NORTHEAST. The focus of #CONCLAVE45 is “Radio Revenue In Today’s Media Landscape”, and shares information and insights for radio professionals who want to optimize the biggest opportunities in audio today, from podcasting to voice-first skills to connected cars.

For the full agenda, visit the Conclave website at www.theconclave.com.

The Conclave Chair LORI LEWIS said, “THE CONCLAVE SUMMER LEARNING CONFERENCE is all about access to the excellent industry minds we wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity to interact with.”

#CONCLAVE45 will also offer the signature keynote session, “Ask Me ‘Almost’ Anything”, where respected radio leaders take questions on radio’s opportunities and growth. New in 2020 will be a conversation among radio’s thought leaders on the industry’s future and how radio companies, stations and professionals can redefine competitive strategies for the long-term health of their brands.

