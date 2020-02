Eminem (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

18 years after winning an ACADEMY AWARD for Best Original Song with "LOSE YOURSELF" from the movie, 8 MILE, EMINEM made a surprise appearance and performance at the 2020 ACADEMY AWARDS last night in HOLLYWOOD.

EMINEM, who did not attend the 2003 ACADEMY AWARDS ceremony to accept his award, commented on TWITTER.

« see more Net News