"The Doctor" Jerry Boulding

It's BLACK HISTORY MONTH and ALL ACCESS Urban/UAC Editor SAM WEAVER continues to feature our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING.

WEAVER said, "JERRY was always ahead of the curve or right on time with his URBANIZING column. BOULDING enjoyed showing how much African American musicians have influenced cultural trends."

You can read JERRY BOULDING BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2006 Urbanizing "A Century Of Soul," Part 2 here.

